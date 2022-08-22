CUET PG 2022: Correction Window Opened At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Sunday opened the correction window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. The candidates who need to make any changes in their CUET PG applications can now do that by visiting the official website of CUET-- cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has opened the correction window till August 24, 2022, 11:50 PM.

It must be noted that students will not be allowed to make any changes once the window is closed. In order to make changes, applicants need to log in to their accounts on the portal and make changes accordingly. Additionally, candidates can also apply for the changes in their examination city. CUET will charge an additional fee according to the changes made in order to accept and register the changes.

All the candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to go through their applications and make the changes carefully as they won't be allowed to do the changes again.

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 24 August 2022," the notification on the official website reads.

"The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates," it adds.

Meanwhile, nearly 3.75 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET- PG 2022 examination which will be held in 500 cities across the country and 13 cities outside India. The exam is scheduled to start on September 1, 2022, and will end on September 11, 2022. The admit card for the same will be made available on the official website on August 26.

NOTE: In case of any query or clarification, candidates are advised to call NTA Help Desk 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the website in order to get all the latest updates.