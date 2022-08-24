CUET PG 2022: Correction Window Closes Today, Know How To Make Changes

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) correction window opened on August 21, 2022, and will be closing on August 24, 2022 at 11: 50 PM. Meanwhile, the last date to pay the application fee as per the official website is also today.

Registered candidates are advised to visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in and pay their application fees by today 11:50 PM (if needed). It should be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had reopened the correction window for CUET PG candidates. The candidates can submit the changes in their forms and pay the required fees by today as they will not be allowed to make any changes after that.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on August 24, 2022,” reads the official notice issued by NTA.

CUET PG 2022: How To Edit Forms And Pay Fees?

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CUET-- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the link “Correction Window”.

Step 3: Edit your form and submit the application fees, if needed.

Step 4: Save the form and then download it.

NOTE: You can also take a printout for future reference.

After the correction window is closed, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CUET PG 2022 exam city slips soon. According to the reports, CUET PG exam city slips are likely to be released this week. However, there is not any official confirmation regarding that yet.

The CUET PG 2022 exam will be conducted by NTA in the month of September. According to the official notification, the exam will be held from September 1 to September 11, 2022. Approximately 3.57 lakh candidates have registered for the exam which will be conducted in 500 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.