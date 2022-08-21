CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here

The Common University Entrance Test -- Undergraduate is underway and soon the National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 from September 01, 2022. Students who have registered for the exam are waiting for the admit card to be released, and it is expected that the NTA will soon release the hall tickets for the examination. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the document has been released, students can check and download them from NTA's website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be held in nearly 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside. Students should note that in order to download their admit card, they should have their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Apart from the admit card, the NTA will also release the exam city intimation slip by tomorrow (August 21) or latest by August 22, 2022. If media reports are to be believed, then the NTA is expected to release the admit card by August 26 – 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the entrance examination.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads “CUET PG Admit Card 2022.” -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the login credentials including application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: The CUET PG Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the CUET PG Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Duration

As per the information bulletin, the CUET PG exam will take place for a duration of two hours. The exam will be divided into two shifts. While the first shift will take place from 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM, the second shift will be held from 03:00 PM till 5:00 PM.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates

The examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022.