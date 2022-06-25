MBBS Aspirants Demand NEET Postponement As Dates Clash With CUET

As the medical entrance exam NEET date is coming near, many MBBS aspirants are demanding to postpone the entrance exam. The exam is scheduled for July 17, but the aspirants said that it is 'too close' to other competitive exams, which gives them limited time to prepare. The aspirants have started an online petition and the hashtag 'PostponeNEETUG’ has been trending on Twitter as well.

The online petition has been signed by over 24,000 students. The petition said the counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-UG 2021 concluded in March and NEET 2022 will be held on July 17. It demanded, "How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, and JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other. Is this a fair decision?"

In 2021, the exam was supposed to happen on August 1 but got delayed to September 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Anubha Srivastava, a lawyer and the president of the India Wide Parents’ Association said that NEET should be conducted after JEE MAINS. She said, "NEET must be held after JEE MAINS so that students can prepare well. Already the session is not going to start before Feb 2023 for NEET Aspirants as the counselling will take time."

On Wednesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the debut edition of CUET-UG is scheduled from July 15 to August 10. This year, over 18.72 lakh registrations happened for NEET, which over 2.5 lakh more registration since 2021. Meanwhile, 771 candidates are foreigners, 910 Non-Resident Indians and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders. The highest number of candidates have opted for English as the medium of the exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil.