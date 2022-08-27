CUET Admit Card 2022: Phase 6 Hall Tickets Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency on Saturday (August 27) released the admit card for phase 6 of the CUET exam. Students who are appearing for the exam are advised to check and download the admit card from the official website of the education board -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

The education body is going to conduct the phase 6 exam of CUET on August 30. Students should note that the admit card is one of the most essential documents which is required in order to enter the examination hall.

Further, candidates should note that in order to download the admit card, they should have their credentials such as name, roll number, and other details.

If you are also going to appear in the exam and want to download admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET Admit Card 2022 Phase 6: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads, 'CUET Admit Card 2022 Phase 6' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked -- Click on that

Step 4: The CUET Admit Card 2022 Phase 6 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for exam-related details.

