CUET Admit Card 2022: NTA Likely To Release Admit Cards For Postponed CUET Exam On August 20

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test, CUET Admit Card 2022 for the postponed examination on August 20. Students who will be appearing for the postponed exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Once the admit cards are released, students can download them from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Students should note that the admit card release date is tentative in nature and can be changed. The NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the declaration of the date.

The postponed CUET exams will take place on August 24. Meanwhile, the NTA will conduct the Phase III or CUET Phase 3 examinations on August 17, 18 and 20. Students should note, that the exam will be conducted as per the given schedule, and no changes will be made. The admit cards are yet to be issued by the education body. Earlier, the NTA issued the exam slips, and students are waiting for their admit cards.

Further, students who are appearing for the CUET exam on August 17, 18, and 20 are advised to keep a close check on the official website. Also, new admit cards would be issued for all such students whose examinations were earlier scheduled to begin today.

Students appearing for the first and second phases of the CUET exam faced technical glitches and hardships. Seeing this the NTA has introduced an exclusive grievance redressal email.

All students who have registered for the CUET UG Examination are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board for further details.

Students who have requested the NTA to change the date/city for their examination have been included in the August 24 exam by the exam conducting body. The notification regarding examination, exam centres, etc, would be available on the official website.