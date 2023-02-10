CUET 2023 Registration Process Begins At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for CUET 2023. The last date to apply for the application form will be March 12. Interested and eligible candidates can register at– cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The announcement regarding the CUET registrations was made yesterday evening. “Online submission of application form for Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2023 for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight,” twitted UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Section 1 A has 13 Indian languages, section 1 B has 20 other languages, section 2 has 27 domain subjects and section 3 has general test. The candidate has to choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections.

According to the reports, the correction window for candidates will be activated from March 15 to 19, 2023. The admit card for the CUET UG exam will be released in the second week of May. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

CUET UG 2023 Registration: Important Dates

Registrations begin– February 9

Last date to apply– March 12

CUET UG Exam city slip– April 30

CUET UG Admit Card– Second Week of May

CUET UG Exam date– May 21 to March 10

CUET UG Results– To be announced later by NTA

CUET UG 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to register and log in.

Step 3: Now fill in the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.