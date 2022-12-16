CUET 2023 Exam Dates Released at nta.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. The entrance exam for admissions in Undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 21 to 31 next year. The NTA in its schedule has also kept some reserved dates from June 1 to 7, however, no clarification on why the dates have been reserved is given. Candidates can check the CUET 2023 schedule at-- nta.ac.in

According to the media reports, the CUET 2023 registration window will open by January-end next year. Aspirants who will be appearing for the class 12 exams in March next year will be eligible to apply for the CUET 2023 exams.

NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in different colleges. Candidates who qualify for the class 12 board examination can register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects. Many educational institutes including central universities like DU, JNU, JMI, EFLU and the University of Allahabad grant admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses on the basis of CUET scores.

According to the notification, there is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed class 12 or are appearing this year can appear in the examination. However, the aspirants will be required to fulfil the age criteria of the Universities.

The CUET UG exams are offered in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. This year, the exam will be conducted online mode.

According to the previous trends, it will consist of four sections including Section IA – 13 Languages, Section IB – 19 Languages, Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects, and Section III – General Test. The question paper will be MCQ type. Aspirants can opt for a maximum of any three languages from section IA and section IB together. Section II contains 27 subjects, out of which a candidate can choose a maximum of 6 subjects.