CUET 2022: Revised Schedule For Postponed Exams Announced; Here's When Admit Cards Will Be Released

The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test for the postponed examination will be released by the National Testing Agency on August 20. Further NTA also informed that students who were unable to appear for the exam in phase 2 conducted on August 4, 5 and 6 will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is released, students can check and download the document from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

"Those who could not take the CUET UG exam in Phase 2 conducted on 4, 5 & 6 Aug either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August. Their Admit Cards will be released on 20 August," said NTA.

Also, the NTA said that those candidates who were unable to appear for the exam on phase 3 which was conducted on August 7,8, and 10 will further be allowed to sit for the exam taking place on August 21, 22 and 23. Students should also note that their admit card will have the detail of their exam centres. Further, their admit card will be released on August 17.

"Some candidates who were scheduled to take the Exam in Phase 3 ie 7, 8 & 10 Aug were informed that they will be taking the Examination on 21, 22 & 23 Aug. Their Admit Cards mentioning centres of exam will be released on 17 Aug. Their dates & cities of exams being given today," NTA added.

While talking about numbers, then a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing for the phase 4 exam and about 11,000 candidates have been shifted for the phase 6 exam which will take place on August 30, 2022. Those students who will be appearing for the phase 6 exam have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date today (August 13).

If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET Admit Card 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: After clicking submit, the CUET Admit Card will be displayed in front of the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

All students who have registered for the CUET UG Examination are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board for further details.