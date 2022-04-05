New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 registrations are slated to commence from April 6. The was earlier scheduled to begin on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) but was rescheduled by NTA for unknown reasons. Interested and Eligible candidates can check the official notice regarding the same on the official website of the National Testing Agency--- nta.nic.in.

CUET 2022 is the first-ever mandatory common entrance test for UG Admissions in India. Candidates can apply for the entrance exams on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — from April 6. Students must know that last date for applying for CUET 2022 is May 6.

As per the NTA notice, the online registration for CUET UG 2022 will now take place between April 6 and 5 pm of May 6, 2022. Candidates will have time till 11:50 pm of May 6, 2022 to complete their application fees transactions. The application fee can be paid through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking, or Paytm.

CUET 2022: Important Dates

CUET Registration start date- April 6, 2022

CUET Registrations last date- May 6, 2022

Last date to pay a fee -- May 6, 2022, till 11:55 pm

CUET Admit Card 2022 -- To be announced later

CUET 2022 Exams - July 2022

Check steps to apply for CUET Exams 2022:

Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac

Candidates on the home page of the website will find the new user tab -- click on it and register yourself on the portal

Enter credentials to log in and fill in the application

Now, candidates have to upload the asked documents.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

CUET 2022 exam will be a LAN-based CBT (Computer Based Test) and all questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The first slot of the exam will be of 3.15 hours (195 minutes) and the second will be of 3.45 hours (225 minutes). For candidates, exam papers in 13 languages namely English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu will be available.

