New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registrations for Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 will end on May 31st, 2022, Tuesday. Interested candidates must hurry and apply for the same. Candidates must know that the National Testing Agency, NTA will be conducting the CUET UG exam 2022 this year for admissions to undergraduate courses in India. Candidates interested can apply for the same online, on the official website dedicated to CUET registrations 2022-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022 application form filling will be ending at 9 pm on May 31st. Candidates must also note that this CUET 2022 UG registration has already been extended and earlier, the last date to apply for the same was May 27, 2022. To register candidates must use their valid email ids to receive any updates on the exams or things related to them.

Here's a step-by-step process on how to apply for CUET UG Exam 2022:

Step 1: Visit the the official page -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, the candidate needs to register by filling in the required information

Step 3: Now, use the system-generated registration or application number to complete the CUET application form.

Step 4: The candidate needs to upload the documents that are required.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Now submit the application form

Step 7: Download, save and print the application form for future use.

The Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2022 is likely to be held in July 2022. NTA is likely to announce an official date for the CUET 2022 exams soon.

Candidates must note that they will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling out the application form for CUET 2022. Applicants will be allotted the exam city centre in the order of preference selected by them. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

