New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration for the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) 2022 for admission in undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will commence from April 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official notification dated March 26. Candidates can fill out the application form online through the official website of CUET at samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is till April 30.

As per NTA, the CUET (UG) - 2022 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. Students who cleared their Class 12 before 2022 (for example, in 2021 or 2020) will be able to take admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) through this exam.

Here's a look at the exam structure and paper pattern of CUET 2022.

CUET 2022 paper pattern

CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections:

Section IA: Languages (There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen).

Section IB: 19 Languages (There are 19 Languages. Any other language apart from those offered in Section IA may be chosen).

Section II: 27 Domain-specific Subjects (There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of 6 Domains as desired by the applicable University/Universities).

Section III: General Test

CUET 2022 syllabus

Section IA and IB: In this section, language will be tested through Reading Comprehension (Factual, Literary, and Narrative), Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary.

Section II: In this section, the questions will be based on the NCERT Class XII syllabus only. Candidates will be asked domain-specific questions, i.e. the field in which the candidate will be seeking admission.

Section III: In this, candidates will be tested on their general aptitude. The questions in this section will be based on General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

CUET exam structure

Section I: Candidates will be given 45 minutes for each language and candidates must attempt 40 questions out of 50 for each language opted.

Section II: 45 minutes for each domain subject will be given. Candidates must attempt 40 questions out of 50.

Section III: Candidates must attempt 60 questions out of 75 within the 60 minutes given to them for this section.

Meanwhile, for any queries or clarifications, candidates can also call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or 011-6922 7700 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha