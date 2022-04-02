New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registrations for the Common Universities Entrance Test, CUET 2022 begins today (April 2). As per the National Testing Agency, (NTA), students who want to take admission in undergraduate, UG courses in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and more can apply on the official CUET website. The CUET will launch the official website today.

Once the link of the official website gets activated, candidates can take part in the registration process. It should be noted that the registration window for CUET is open till April 30, 2022. If you are also interested in registering for the exam, then here's how you can take register by following this step-wise guide.

CUET 2022 Registrations – How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website --cuet.samarth.ac.in (Once the link of the website gets activated)

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the new user tab -- click on it and register yourself on the portal

Step 3: Now, candidates will require to use credentials to log in and fill in the application

Step 4: Now, candidates have to upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the registration fee (if any)

Step 6: Now, candidates can submit the form and download it.

NOTE: Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

It should be noted that the CUET 2022 website has not been launched yet. It is expected that the NTA will schedule the CUET exam in the month of July 2022, once all the board exams for class 12 have concluded.

Important documents needed for the verification process:

Scanned latest photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

Class 10 Marksheet

Migration Certificate (if any)

Caste Certificate (if any)

It is also expected that the candidates may also be asked about their Term 1 Marksheets or Board Exam Results of Class 12 while registering for CUET 2022. Back on March 27, the notification for CUET UG 2022 was released. The notice contained information such as exam pattern, syllabus, and more.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen