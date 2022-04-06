New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration for application forms for Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022, will begin today (April 6). Students who want to get admission in central universities have to first appear for the entrance exam. Interested candidates can visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and can register for the entrance exams.

Earlier, the registration process for CUET was supposed to begin on April 2. However, due to some unknown reasons the date got delayed. Now, as per revised notice by the National Testing Agency, students can apply online for admissions to Delhi University UG courses, and other colleges as well. It should be noted that the registration window for CUET will remain open for a month i.e May 6.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency is yet to announce the final exam date for CUET. However, NTA's notice confirms that the UG entrance exam will be held in the first or second week of July 2022. Apart from that, candidates should also know that the official website of CUET has not been launched yet. However, the direct link of the website will be available shortly.

CUET 2022: Documents needed to apply online

Details of class 12 such as -- Institute Name, Board, etc

Class 10 marks and related details

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Scanned images of the latest passport size photograph and signature(s)

A valid government id proof like PAN card, Aadhaar Card, etc

NOTE: The list of documents given above for the entrance exam admissions is not definitive. Since this is the first time when CUET will be conducted, there could be some additional documents also that one might have to upload.

CUCET 2022: How to apply online for CUET UG admissions

Step 1: Go to the official website (once the direct link is activated ) --

Step 2: Candidates on the homepage of the website will find the link that read ' 'New Registration' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidates need to register themselves by giving all details and then start filling out the CUET UG admissions application form

Step 4: Now, the candidates have to upload all the necessary documents as asked and pay the application fee, if any.

Step 5: Once the application form is submitted, take a print of the CUET application form for future references.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen