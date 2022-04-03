New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has changed the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022. As per the official notice shared by the NTA, now the CUET forms will be released on April 6, 2022. Students who want to take admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23 for UG courses can apply online on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in on the mentioned date.

Earlier, the CUET registration was supposed to take place yesterday (April 2), as per the previous NTA notification on CUCET. However, due to unknown reasons, the admission process was delayed and later postponed to April 6.

It should be noted that the testing agency has only changed the date of the registration and is yet to announce the exam date for the entrance test. As per the tentative timeline, the CUET exam can take place in the first or second week of July 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for more information.

CUET 2022: Revised dates

CUCET 2022 Registration begins -- April 6, 2022.

Last date to apply online -- May 6, 2022, till 5 pm

Last date to pay a fee -- May 6, 2022, till 11:55 pm

CUET 2022 Date -- First or 2nd week of July 2022

CUET Admit Card 2022 -- To be announced later

The exam of CUET will be LAN based CBT paper and will be held in two slots - Slot 1 will be for 195 minutes, and Slot 2 will be for 225 minutes. It should be noted that the paper will take place in 13 languages and have MCQs.

CUET 2022 Registrations – How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac

Step 2 Candidates on the home page of the website will find the new user tab -- click on it and register yourself on the portal

Step 3: Enter credentials to log in and fill in the application

Step 4: Now, candidates have to upload the asked documents.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee (if any)

Step 6: Now, candidates can submit the form and download it.

NOTE: Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen