New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) exam dates are expected to be declared soon. The CUET application form was released on April 6, 2022, and the application process is underway. Candidates who want to register for the entrance exam can fill out the application form on the official website --cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates should note that the last date to fill out the application form is set as May 6. Apart from the exam will be conducted in two or more shifts on different days. Slot 1 is likely to take place in the morning, and the candidate may take up to four tests only.

Meanwhile, in slot 2, which will be the afternoon shift, candidates can take up to five tests. As per NTA's notice, the UG entrance exam will be held in the first or second week of July 2022. If you also want to apply for the entrance test, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide.

CUCET 2022: How to apply online for CUET UG admissions

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads 'New Registration -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates have to fill in all the details and then, start filling out the form.

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to upload all the documents that are asked.

Step 5: Once done, submit the application form.

NOTE: Take a print of the CUET application form for future references.

As per the CUET 2022 information brochure, in order for students to get more comfortable with Computer-based tests (CBT), the NTA will also provide the applicants with test practice centres.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen