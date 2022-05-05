New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will be closed by the National Testing Agency on May 6. The application process started on April 6. This is the last chance for students who want to appear for the entrance exam can register on the official website of CUET -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

It should be noted that candidates who will qualify for the exam, will be eligible to get admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country. Further, candidates are also informed that the CUET exam will be held in computer-based mode.

The entrance test will take place in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India. The testing agency will conduct the exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

While filing the application form, candidates are required to select any four cities of their choice after which the candidates will be allotted the exam center as per their preference.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

Step 1: Go to the official page -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, the candidate needs to register by filling in the required information

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to use the system-generated registration or application number to complete the CUET application form.

Step 4: The candidate needs to upload the documents that are required.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Now submit the application form

NOTE: Download, save and print the confirmation page

The CUET entrance exam is likely to take place in the first week of July. However, an official date is yet to be confirmed.

As per an official window, CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen