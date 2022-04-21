New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency, (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the CUET exam 2022. As per the recent notice shared by the NTA, there are changes in the marking scheme for CUET 2022, along with a few other revisions. Students who have registered themselves for the exam can check the revised notice on CUET's official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Changes implemented in the marking scheme

As per the earlier CUET information bulletin, candidates will get 5 marks as compensatory marks for the question which has been dropped from CUET 2022. Now, as per the revised CUET 2022 Marking scheme, if a question is dropped or found to be wrong, then only those candidates who have attended the question will be awarded those 5 marks.

Apart from that, some changes have also been made to the NTA score section of the CUET 2022 Information Bulletin.

A of Section 11.1 stated that "Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the test/subjects will be carried out using final answer keys and raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (UG)-2022".

Now the NTA has dropped this clause.

CUET Registrations

The registration process for CUET is underway, and the last date for students to complete the process is set as May 6, 2022. Students who want to get admission in central universities have to first appear for the entrance exam.

Apart from that, students should also keep a close eye on the official website of CUET for further updates and information.

In order to register for the exam, students will have to submit some required documents.

CUET 2022: Documents needed to apply online

Details of class 12 such as -- Institute Name, Board, etc

Class 10 marks and related details

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Scanned images of the latest passport size photograph and signature(s)

A valid government id proof like PAN card, Aadhaar Card, etc

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen