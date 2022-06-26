CUET 2022: NTA Releases Official CUET Mock Test Papers; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency has released the mock test papers for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 . In a bid to further help students prepare for the CUET exam, the NTA released the CUET 2022 mock practice question papers on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The official notification reads, “With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. "

The notification further read, “The practice questions do not constitute a mock test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved. The practice questions do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam.”

Here's How You Can Access CUET UG 2022 Mock Test Papers:

Step 1: Go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in



Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2022 mock test notification

Step 3: On the appeared notice, click on the mentioned mock test link

Step 4: A new webpage would open

Step 5: Enter the asked details including exam name, yeat, subject, and others and start the mock test

This year, CUET 2022 is being conducted in India for students to take admissions in Undergraduate courses. The CUET exams will be conducted between July 15 to August 10, 2022. Students must note that the common university entrance will be conducted on 15, 16, 19, 20 of July and 4, 5,6, 7, 8, and 10 of August in 2022.

As of now, 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities.