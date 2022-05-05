New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: University Grants Commission (UGC), on Thursday, May 5th extended the last day for CUET 2022 registrations. As per UGC, now the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is May 22nd 2022. Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was May 6. Interested students can now fill out the application form for Undergraduate Exams till the new last date of application mentioned above.

UGC issued a statement on Thursday and said, "We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET."

The students can apply on the website dedicated to CUET Registrations--- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022: Important Dates

Application window opened- on April 6

Application window last date- May 22nd

CUET 2022 Exams- July 2022

Steps to apply for CUET 2022:

Go to the official page -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Now, the candidate needs to register by filling in the required information

Now, the candidate has to use the system-generated registration or application number to complete the CUET application form.

The candidate needs to upload the documents that are required.

Pay the application fee online

Now submit the application form

NOTE: Download, save and print the confirmation page

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling out the application form for CUET 2022. Applicants will be allotted the exam city centre in the order of preference selected by them.

The CUET entrance exam is likely to take place in the first week of July. However, an official date is yet to be confirmed.

As per an official window, CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes.”

