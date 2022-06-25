CUET 2022: Last Date For Registration, Correction Of Application Form Extended; Check Here

The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for the registration and correction of online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). As per the new deadline, students can now fill out the registration form from June 26 -- 11:50 PM. Students who are yet to register for the undergraduate university entrance test can apply on the official website of NTA CUET UG 2022 -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Back on June 24, the NTA issued a public notice that stated that the education body has decided to extend the last date for those candidates from reserved categories who were not able to obtain caste certificates on time.

“It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET UG 2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same,” said the NTA public notice. “In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the dates for correction and registration of application form.”

If you also want to apply for the exam, then here's how you can do it.

Here is how you can apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the 'CUET PG 2022 link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details -- Once done, click on submit

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Now click on submit

Your application has been submitted.

NOTE: Now, students can download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future use.

The NTA will conduct the undergraduate university entrance test from July 15. The exam will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. Through this exam, students can get admission to 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities.