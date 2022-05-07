New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) has become a hot topic these days. On May 5, 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC), announced that the last date for CUET registrations has been extended till May 22. With the help of CUET, candidates can get admission in UG courses in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and more. Now, one of the central universities -- Delhi University has made a big announcement for candidates who have Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD candidates.

As per DU, candidates who are from PwBD background and are appearing for CUET will get extra time while writing the CUET 2022 paper. In order to accommodate the needs of candidates of the PwBD category, the university has decided to give additional 15 minutes for attempting each section.

According to a report by news agency PTI, "Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions) informed PwBD (i.e. person who has benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more) candidates who have physical limitations to write including that of speed will only be allowed the facility to use the services of a scribe."

The information regarding PwBD was shared with students through a webinar. The main objective of the webinar was to clarify CUET and admission specifications. Meanwhile, the last date of submission of CUET registrations was set as May 6. However, later it was extended to May 22.

If you also want to register for the CUET exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official page -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: In order to fill out the form, candidates need to register and fill out the required information.

Step 3: Now, with system-generated registration or application number, candidates need to complete the CUET application form

Step 4: The candidate needs to upload the documents that are required

Step 5: Now, the candidates need to pay application fees -- and submit the form

NOTE: Download, save and print the confirmation page

The CUET entrance exam is likely to take place in the first week of July. However, an official date is yet to be confirmed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen