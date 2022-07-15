CUET 2022: Candidates Who Missed Entrance Exam To Get Another Chance, Says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that the candidates who missed their Common University Entrance Test-UG (CUET) exams on the first day due to a change in centres will get another chance in the second phase, slated to be held in August.

This comes after the exam at two centres in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot was cancelled due to technical issues. "Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will not be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance," a senior NTA official said.

Meanwhile, the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG started on Friday in more than 510 cities including both inside and outside the country. The exam is to be held in two phases. While Phase 1 is scheduled for the month of July, Phase 2 exams will take place in the month of August. Aspirants who have opted for Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will be held on July 17.

The exams for the first slot began on Friday at 9:00 a.m. Earlier, many students demanded the government postpone the CUET, NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), exams for at least four to six weeks claiming that they did not get enough time to prepare. However, Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed all the petitions saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea.

The High Court also mentioned that there was no merit in the petition but it didn't go harsh on the petitioners as they were students. "Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs," Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

Meanwhile, NTA on Tuesday released the NEET-UG 2022 exam admit cards. The exams will take place in pen-paper mode and will be held in 13 languages. It will be conducted in 497 cities across the country including 14 cities outside the country. Nearly 18.72 lakh students have registered for the NEET-UG 2011 exam and around 14,90,000 candidates will appear in CUET.



(With Agency Inputs)