The application process for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes will commence from the first week of April 2022. As per a statement issued by University Grants Commission, UGC, the CUET 2022 will be held for admissions in UG courses from the academic session of 2022-23 in all the UGC-funded universities.

On Monday, UGC had introduced CUET 2022, the Common University Entrance Test is now mandatory for undergraduate admission at any of the 45 central universities in the country. The test has been launched under Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). It is just a revamped and mandatory version of CUCET which was adopted by 14 universities until last year.

CUET 2022: About Entrance Test

According to UGC, the CUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency and the test will be a computer-based test for 2-3 hours that will be held in 13 languages--Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

As per UGC, the CUET will have 3 parts, first part will test a candidate on a language of their choice. The second part of the test will check the domain-specific knowledge of the candidate. There will be 27 domains available from which the candidates can choose atleast one and a maximum of 6 domains.

Last, the third part will depend on the program for which the candidate is applying. As per the University rules, candidates might be asked to appear for a combination of domain-specific tests, language test, and general tests, if required.

As per UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET 2022 might be conducted in the first week of July. As of now, CUET is compulsory for central universities but the government is open to other institutions, including private universities, adopting this exam.

“A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on the NTA website -- nta.ac.in shortly,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, for admissions in PG courses, CUET is not compulsory for central universities. Therefore, they are free to adopt CUET for PG admissions or stick to their own admission process for now.

Posted By: Ashita Singh