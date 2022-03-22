New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grants Commission, UGC introduced Common University Entrance Test, CUET for admissions in UG courses, and made it mandatory for all the 45 central universities in India. The application process for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programs will commence from the first week of April 2022 and the exam will be held in the first week of July, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Monday.

"From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes," Mr. Kumar said in a press briefing.

"Admission to undergraduate courses in these universities will be solely based on the CUET score, and Class 12 Board marks will not carry any weightage. The universities can, at best, use the Board exam marks as an eligibility criterion for the test," he said.

Central Universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) reserve half of their seats for minority students. Both the universities are yet to take a call on CUET.

The reservation policy of the universities will not be impacted due to the CUET 2022. As per UGC Chairman, "The universities can enrol candidates for the general seats as well as for the reserved seats on the basis of CUET scores. It will not impact the existing admission and reservation policy that are in accordance with the Ordinances of the varsity."

Explaining further, he said if a university has a certain percentage of seats reserved for local students, it will be able to retain that, but students will have to appear for CUET.

CUET 2022: Exam Pattern Explained

The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test, and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.

Candidates can choose from English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Section 1B is optional and for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section 1A. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc.

Under the domain-specific subjects, a candidate can choose up to a maximum of six domains that they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level. But, if some universities that have a general test as eligibility criteria for admission to even domain-specific requires candidates to take that test, then that will be a part of the CUET.

The CUET will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers, and the general test. In the second shift, candidates can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and section 1B.

