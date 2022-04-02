New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses from 2022, lakhs of students are said to get relief in taking admissions in the various colleges of Delhi University. Two of the renowned colleges of DU - St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC), who earlier used to issue separate cut-offs for admissions, will also have to comply with the new common entrance test rule.

These two colleges are minority institutions and reserve 50 per cent of their seats for Christian students. St Stephen's also used to carry out interviews for admission to the college.

However, now, DU's statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions, such as these two, too will be done through the CUET. This is said to bring belief to lakhs of students who wanted to study in these colleges but were not able to get admission due to reservations.

As per the new rules, during counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates. The colleges have written to the varsity's vice-chancellor, Yogesh Sing, seeking clarity on the admission process.

"I have asked for clarity on the admission process through an email. We are fine with CUET because it's either the board exam or the CUET scores. If the university has said it, we are okay with it," said St Stephen's principal John Varghese.

Meanwhile, the DU vice-chancellor said that his office is going to reply to St Stephen explaining that for the general seats, it should solely take CUET scores into consideration, while for minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85 per cent to CUET scores and the rest to interviews.

As for Jesus and Mary College, he said "wait and see how the university responds," when asked about CUET scores becoming the sole criterion for admission for general seats.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha