New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the schedule for Central Universities Common Entrance Test CUCET 2022 exams next week as per the latest reports. Once the exam dates are released, CUCET 2022 registrations will start on the official website, cucet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the website for any information on the same.

In the meanwhile, let us inform you that The common admission test is used by around 14 universities across the country for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, it was only last year that the University of Delhi (DU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) approved CUCET for their academic admissions. So, this year probably CUCET is likely to have more candidates than usual.

The Common entrance test considers the students from different boards on the same footing to maintain uniformity in the process of admissions in undergraduate and post-graduate courses. Now, with NTA likely to announce the exams dates soon, Here is a list of universities that will be using CUCET for admission this year.

University of Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Assam University, Silchar

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

By announcing the dates for CUCET 2022, NTA will also announce the syllabus, eligibility criteria, and how the subject-specific knowledge of the students will be tested.

CUCET 2022: Application Process

Candidates must note that the CUCET 2022 exam application process will be like any other application comprising steps like registration, image, and fee payment.

CUCET 2022: Admission Criteria

After the CUCET 2022 exams are conducted, the results for the exams will be declared by NTA along with the CUCET 2022 information bulletin. As per the 2021 CUCET admission procedure, after the release of CUCET scores, the respective central universities will declare the counselling or admission schedule and merit list. On the basis of the marks and their weightage, the admissions will be provided to the students.

Posted By: Ashita Singh