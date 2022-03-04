New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: This year the National Testing Agency will conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) in an online mood. Earlier, the testing agency has conducted the exam in offline mode. The NTA is yet to announce the date of CUCET 2022. It is expected that the exam dates will be released in the coming weeks, claimed a report by news agency PTI. The CUCET exam takes place for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at several centrally-funded universities.

For this sessions' admission, the prestigious Delhi University (DU), as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), will follow a new pattern. A pattern of common entrance test (CET) has been adopted by both universities for admission to their programmes.

“The Common Entrance Test may also be adopted by the willing state/private universities/deemed to be universities," the UGC said earlier.

Through the NTA, the NEP 2020 had proposed a CET for all universities. If you want to appear for the exam, then you should know the list of universities that will be using CUCET for admission next year. More universities are also expected to use the exam, and the final list will be released by the NTA along with the CUCET 2022 information bulletin.

University of Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Assam University, Silchar

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

The exam will take place in multiple languages. Earlier, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar mentioned that the testing agency will conduct the exam of CUCET in 12 scheduled languages -- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi.

