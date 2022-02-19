New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 today (February 19) any time soon. Students who have appeared for the exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official website ---ctet.nic.in

The CTET exam was organised by CBSE and took place from December 16 to January 17 January. Earlier, the CTET results were supposed to be released on February 15, 2022, but the declaration of results got postponed for unknown reasons. However, the education board has not announced the CTET 2022 result declaration date and time yet. The exam was held at various exam centres across India.

On February 01, the education board released the answer key of CTET exams, and students were allowed to file the objection till February 04.

The teacher eligibility entrance exam consisted of two papers -- Paper-I for those who want to teach in Classes 1 to 5, and Paper-II for those who want to teach in Classes 6 to 8.

While Paper 1 had 150 multiple-choice questions, which were 150 marks, paper 2 comprises 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. It should be noted that the CBSE CTET result is not rechecked or re-evaluated.

How to check CTET result 2021-22:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'CTET results December 2021' on the homepage of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the student has to enter the roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: CTET result will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download the result as a PDF file for future use.

What are the details mentioned on the CTET result 2021-22?

Roll number

Name of the examination

Parent's name

Category

Paper for which the exam was taken

Section-wise marks

Total score

