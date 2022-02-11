New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 01 released the answer key for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021, and now it is expected that the CTET 2021 results will be declared in mid February. The education body will also release the final answer keys along with the declaration of the results.

Although the final result declaration date is yet to be announced by the education board, various media report suggests that CTET 2021 exam results are likely to be released by the board on 15 February 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- ctet.nic.in.

The CTET December 2021 exam took place from December 16 to January 17 January. Later on January 31, the education board released the answer key of CTET exams. Further candidates were allowed to file the objection till February 04. The final answer key is to be declared by the expert panel of CBSE after reviewing the objections received from the prescribed procedure along with the prescribed fee of Rs 1000 per question.

CTET Results 2021: Here’s how to check score

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link of 'CTET result 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to log in using their CTET roll numbers

Step 4: Once the candidate logs in the result of CTET will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Candidates must download and save the result as a pdf file for future reference.

Passing Marks for Candidates

General Category - 60 per cent

SC,ST, OBC - 55 per cent

Candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150 in CTET 2021. Candidates who will clear CTET will be eligible to look for a teaching job. Candidates who will clear paper 1 can apply for the teaching post in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can apply for classes 6 to 9.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen