New Delhi |Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 result today (February 16). CBSE is also the organising body of CTET. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- ctet.nic.in

The CTET results were supposed to be declared on February 15, 2022. However, the education board has not announced the CTET 2022 result declaration date and time yet. CBSE on February 01, released the answer key for CTET.

The exam took place from December 16 to January 17 January. On January 31, the education board released the answer key of CTET exams, and students were allowed to file the objection till February 04.

How to check CTET result 2021-22:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'CTET result December 2021' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the student has to enter the roll number

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button.

Step 5: CTET result will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download the result as a PDF file for future use.

Approximately, 20,00000 candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150 in CTET 2021. Those candidates who will clear this teacher eligibility test will further be able to look for a teaching job. Candidates who will clear paper 1 can apply for the teaching post in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can apply for classes 6 to 9.

What are the details mentioned on the CTET result 2021-22?

Roll number

Name of the examination

Parent's name

Category

Paper for which the exam was taken

Section-wise marks

Total score

