New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the results for CTET 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on ctet.nic.in.

As per the results, a total of 18,92,276 candidates registered, out of which 14,95,511 appeared for the exam and only 4,45,467 candidates have qualified. For Paper II, a total of 16,62,886 candidates registered, out of which 12,78,165 appeared for the exam but only 2,20,069 have qualified.

CTET Results 2021: How to check results?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'CTET results December 2021' on the homepage of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the student has to enter the roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: CTET result will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Save and Download the result for future use

Candidates who are checking their scorecard must ensure that their information on the CTET 2021 is correct. After the result declaration, CBSE will release the category-wise cut-off list.

The CTET 'answer key' was released on February 1 after the board conducted the CTET 2021 exam from December 16 to January 21 and then invited objections from candidates till February 4. The exam was held at various exam centers across India. Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2021 December exams must know that the validity of these exams is for life.

Posted By: Ashita Singh