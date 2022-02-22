New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As lakhs of candidates await the results, It is likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET December results 2021 soon. Once released, candidates can check the released scorecards on the official website of CTET that is ctet.nic.in.

As per the CTET December 2021, the tentative date for results was February 15th. However, there has been a delay and no official announcement regarding the CTET results 2021 has been done yet.

Will CTET 2021 Results be declared today?

As of now, no official announcement has been made by the CBSE or any official but as per several media reports, it is likely that CBSE may release the results 2021 for December exams today.

CTET Results 2021: How to check results?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'CTET results December 2021' on the homepage of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the student has to enter the roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: CTET result will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Save and Download the result for future use

The CTET 'answer key' was released on February 1 after the board conducted the CTET 2021 exam from December 16 to January 21 and then invited objections from candidates till February 4.The exam was held at various exam centres across India.

The Central teacher eligibility entrance exam consisted of two papers -- Paper-I for those who want to teach in Classes 1 to 5, and Paper-II for those who want to teach in Classes 6 to 8. While Paper 1 had 150 multiple-choice questions, which were 150 marks, paper 2 comprises 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. It should be noted that the CBSE CTET result is not rechecked or re-evaluated.

Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2021 December exams must know that the validity of these exams is for life.

Posted By: Ashita Singh