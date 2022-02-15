New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET results in 2021 today, February, 15th 2022. Once the results are available, Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scorecards on ctet. nic.in

As, of now, no official result date has been announced yet. But as per the buzz, CTET 2021 results are likely to release today only. As per a notification released before the dates for CTET 2021 changed, the tentative date for results is today, February 15, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exams are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the CTET 2021 results portal.

The Central Board had released CTET 2021 final answer keys ahead of the declarations of the CTET results on Feb 1. Candidates were asked to file objections, if any, till February 4. The board had also released the question paper and response sheet of the exams ahead of CTET result 2021.

Here are steps to Check CTET 2021 Results:

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link 'CTET December 2021'

A new page would open on the screen

Fill in the required details and click submit

Your CTET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

check your CTET results and save them for future use.

CTET 2021: Passing marks

All candidates must know that to pass CTET 2021, the general category students will have to secure at least 60 percent marks where as qualifying marks for SC, ST and OBC candidates are 55 percent. Candidates must score atleast 90/150 to pass.

The CTET Exams 2021 were to be held in December 2021 from 16th to 21st January 2022 in CBT mode. But later, the exams scheduled on December 16 and 17 were postponed and re-taken on January 17th, 2022.

Candidates who will pass in CTET 2021 December Paper1 exams will be considered eligible for teacher recruitment for class 1 to class 5. Where as successful candidates appearing in Paper-2 will be considered eligible for teacher recruitment for class 6th to 8th. The validity of CTET exams are for life.

Posted By: Ashita Singh