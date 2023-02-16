CTET Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At ctet.nic.in; Here’s How To Raise Objection

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the answer key for the CTET exam. The objection process for the CTET answer key is underway and will close tomorrow (February 17). Candidates who appeared for the CBSE CTET Exam for the December session can download their answer keys and challenge at– ctet.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the CTET December session exams from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. These answer keys are provisional in nature. Candidates can apply to raise objections from February 14, 2023, onwards. The last date for applying to raise objections window will be February 17, 2023, at 12 Noon.

For each objection raised, candidates will be required to submit fees of Rs 1000 through Credit Card, Debit Card, and Net Banking. Once the objection window closes, CBSE will then release the final answer key and CTET result. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

CTET Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download and raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website– ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Provisional Answer Keys (Paper-I/II), CTET DEC 2022 on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their CTET application number and other details.

Step 4: Download the CTET answer key.

Step 5: Now select the question and answer you wish to challenge and submit the fees.

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for reference.