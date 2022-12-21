CTET Admit Card 2022: CTET Exam City Slip Released At ctet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday evening released the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December session exams. The exam will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023. However, the board is yet to announce the official CTET 2022 exam dates. Candidates can check the exam city slip at – ctet.nic.in

The CTET's exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the candidate's admit card, which is likely to be released in a day or two. The examination will be held in two shifts including shift one will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon. While the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 pm till 5 pm.

There will be two papers in the examination paper 1 will be for candidates intending to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. However, candidates whose age is 17 years or above can fill out the application

The subject in Paper 1 includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While in paper 2 subjects include Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and any one subject from Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT).

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

CTET Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Check CTET Exam City Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website– ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CTET December 2022 Exam City Slip’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new window will open, enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin then submit it

Step 4: The CTET exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and printout for future reference