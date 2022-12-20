The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the exam dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 soon. According to the media reports, the CBSE is expected to begin the CTET exam in the last week of December or January next year. Once released, candidates can check the exam dates and download the admit card at– ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE will conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to determine the eligibility of candidates as Primary school teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Elementary school teachers for Classes 6 to 8. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT).

The CTET examination will be held in two shifts including shift one will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon. While the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 pm till 5 pm. The shift of examination and the exact date will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidates.



“The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 am for Shift – I and 12:30 pm for Shift – II i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 am in Shift-I and after 2:30 pm in Shift- II shall not be allowed to appear in the examination”, reads the official notification.



There will be two papers in the examination paper 1 will be for candidates intending to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. However, candidates whose age is 17 years or above can fill out the application form.



The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving their score.