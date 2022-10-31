CTET 2022: Registration Process Begins Today; Check Details Here

CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the registration process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Monday, October 31. The last date for submitting an online application is November 24, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the CTET application form on the official website -- ctet.nic.in.

The exam will be held as Computer Based Test (CBT) from December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of the examination will be mentioned in the candidate's admit card. Moreover, candidates can pay their application fee till November 25, 2022. Candidates of the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 1000 for appearing in one paper and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For SC, ST and Differently Abled candidates, the application fee for one paper is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600 (Paper 1 & 2).

Candidates must know that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis and the aspirant who completes the online application process and pay the fee will be allotted to the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city.

Candidates must have the Diploma in Education, Elementary Education and B.Ed degree to appear in this examination. Candidates can appear twice a year and offers opportunities to thousands of applicants who want to start a career in education. Paper 1 is for an aspirant who wants to be a teacher for classes I to V. While Paper 2 is for those who want to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. The exam pattern and syllabus for both papers are different. The test will be conducted in twenty languages. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government and private schools across the country.

