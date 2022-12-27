CTET 2022 Exam To Be Held On December 28, 29; Check Important Guidelines Here

THE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on December 28 and 29 for the recruitment of primary school teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and elementary school teachers for Classes 6 to 8. The board has recently released the admit card for the CTET examinations. Candidates can check the admit card and exam guidelines at – ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam will be held across 243 exam centres. This year the number of exam centres has been increased to ensure candidates have to travel the least and can maintain social distancing during the exam. Approximately 2.59 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

CTET 2022 Exam Guidelines:

- Aspirants will have to bring a hard copy of the admit card with them to ensure verification and authentication.

-The admit card should have the correct image, correct spelling of the candidates, exam dates, exam center, etc. If there is any error candidates have to contact the concerned authorities.

-Candidates will have to carry government identity proof including an Aadhaar card, voter id, driving license, etc.

- Aspirants will also have to bring their own water bottle, mask, gloves, sanitiser, etc.

-The candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic devices inside the exam hall.

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern:

There will be two papers in the examination. Paper 1 will be for candidates intending to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. However, candidates whose age is 17 years or above can fill out the application.

The subject in Paper 1 includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While in paper 2 subjects include Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and any one subject from Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT).

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving their score.CTET 2022: Teachers