CTET 2022: Application Process For December Exam Ends Today; Here’s How To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window process today (November 24) for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. Candidates would be allowed to submit their forms by 11:59 PM tonight. The application fee payment window will remain open till tomorrow. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December to January next year. Candidates who want to apply for the CTET exam can submit their applications at– ctet.nic.in.

CTET registration started on October 31. Once the registrations closed, CBSE will be opening a correction window for candidates from November 28 to December 3 to edit their application forms.

Candidates must know that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis and the aspirant who completes the online application process and pay the fee will be allotted to the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city.

The CTET exam will be held in two shifts 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. For General category candidates, the application fee for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is Rs 1000 and for both papers is Rs 1200. For candidates from the SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee for Paper 1 or 2 is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

Candidates must have the Diploma in Education, Elementary Education and B.Ed degree to appear in this examination. Candidates can appear twice a year and offers opportunities to thousands of applicants who want to start a career in education. Paper 1 is for an aspirant who wants to be a teacher for classes I to V. While Paper 2 is for those who want to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. The exam pattern and syllabus for both papers are different. The test will be conducted in twenty languages. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government and private schools across the country.

CTET 2022 - Here’s How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Apply for CTET Dec 22’

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the details such as name, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit the form

Note: Download the application form and print it out for future reference