CTET 2022 Admit Card For December Exam Session Released At ctet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December session 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card at– ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam will be held between December 2022 and January next year. Earlier, the registration window was closed on November 24 and CBSE released the pre-admit cards on December 21 on its official website.

The CTET admit card will contain important information including the name of the candidate, examination centre, and timings of the exam. Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and report any discrepancies to the CBSE.

There will be two papers in the examination paper 1 will be for candidates intending to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. However, candidates whose age is 17 years or above can fill out the application

The subject in Paper 1 includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While in paper 2 subjects include Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and any one subject from Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT).

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

CTET admit card 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at– ctet.nic.in

Step 2: on the homepage click on the admit card tab

Step 3: Now, enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and printout the admit card for future refernce.