The CTET 2021 registrations begin today on the official website on ctet.nic.in. Candidates can register for the exams till October 19, 2021

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Registrations for Central Teachers Eligibility Test will commence today, September 20. Interested Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website on ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the official notification informing the same.

The CTET exam 2021 is most likely to be held between December 16 and January 13. The exact exam dates will be imitated in the admit cards when released. The last date for registration is set for October 19, 2021. This is the 15th edition of the central teacher eligibility test (CTET) which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

CTET 2021: Important Dates

-Registration process begins -September 20, 2021

-Last date to apply -October 19, 2021

-Last date to application fee -October 20, 2021

CTET 2021: Steps to Apply

- Visit the official website on ctet.nic.in

- Click on the registration link.

- Log in and fill the required details

- Upload the supporting documents

- Pay the required application fee

- Save and download the CTET 2021 application for future reference

The CTET exams 2021 will be held in 20 different languages in online mode. The papers will be divide into two papers I and II. Candidates willing to teach in classes 1 to 6 will have to appear for Paper 1 and those willing to teach in higher classes will have to appear for paper II.

Earlier, the government had notified that the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test would remain for life. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of ctet.nic.in

Posted By: Ashita Singh