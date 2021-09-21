CTET 2021: This year, the exam will happen in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, and each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the recruitment of teachers for classes 1 to 8 in affiliated schools. CTET 2021 registration has begun and will continue till October 19, 2021. The exam, which is scheduled to be held between December 13, 2021, and January 13, 2022, will be conducted in a computer-based mode.

CTET 2021: Exam Pattern

There will two papers, and both the papers will b held for two and half hours. Paper 1 for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for classes 6 to 8. The main paper will be held in a bilingual language, that is, English and Hindi.

Paper I

This paper consists of 30 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) each from mathematics, child development and pedagogy, environmental studies, and language 1 and 2.

Paper II

This paper consists of a total of 150 MCQs--30 MCQs each from language 1 and 2, and child development and pedology. 60 MCQs from either science, mathematics or social studies.

CTET 2021: Syllabus

Candidates are required to follow the NCERT syllabus for both the papers classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8.

Child development and pedagogy-- Candidates are required to focus on the educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the age group of 6-11 years and 11 to 14 years for papers 1 and 2, respectively. As per the brochure, “focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, interaction with learners and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning."

Language 1 and 2-- Candidates will have to choose two separate languages. Paper I language questions will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction. Paper II will focus on the elements of language, comprehension and communication.

Mathematics, Science, Environmental Studies and Social Studies -- MCQs will be based on problem-solving, concepts, applications of the subjects and pedagogical understanding.

