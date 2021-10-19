New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from December 2021 and will conclude early next year. The board started the online registration process on September 20 and was supposed to conclude today. However, the officials have now extended the last date to submit the form.

"The last date for submitting online application has been extended till October 25, 2021 and candidates can submit their fee upto October 26 before 3:30 pm," read the notice.

CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between 16.12.2021 to 13.01.2022. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test). The online application process for CTET examination has been started from 20-09-2021: CBSE pic.twitter.com/V1kQYg47DQ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Also, the officials have included a new city for the CTET examination at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. So, the candidates who have already applied for CTET-December 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their from can do from October 28 to November 3.

CTET 2021: Here's how to apply for online registration

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test – ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Apply for CTET December 2021' link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Fill the form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the fees and enter Submit

Please Note: Download and take a printout for future references

CTET 2021: Exam Schedule

The examination will be held in two shifts--Shift 1 will start from 9:30 AM and will conclude at 12 pm and Shift 2 from 2:30 PM TO 5 PM.

CTET 2021: Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 1000/ (Only Paper 1 & 2) and Rs. 1200/- (Both Paper 1 & 2)

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person: Rs. 500/- (Only Paper 1 & 2) and Rs. 600/- (Both Paper 1 & 2)

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of CTET or Jagran English for the latest updates regarding the exam.

