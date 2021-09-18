New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced the exam dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The registration process for the CBSE CTET exam is going to start on September 20 and the exams will be held between December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. A detailed notice regarding this will be released on the official website – ctet.nic.in on September 20.



According to an official release, this will be the 15th edition when the CBSE will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The last date to submit the online application form for the CTET December exam will be October 19, 2021, at 11:59 pm. Meanwhile, candidates can deposit the application fee by October 20, 3:30 pm.



If the candidate is from the general category and he/she is applying for only one paper then they have to pay Rs. 1,000 and if the candidate is applying for both papers then the fee is Rs.1,200. Apart from this candidate who belongs to SC/ST/ PwD category their application fee for one paper is 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.



Back in the month of July, the education board had released a notification regarding the modifications in the exam pattern of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam.



CTET 2021 exam will be Computer Based Test and will be conducted in around 20 languages. Candidates should note that these dates are only tentative and can be changed anytime. candidates will have to wait for the official notification for complete details including the starting date of the registration process, fees, examination.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen