New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released CTET Pre Admit Card 2021 on Saturday. The first phase of admits cards contain information regarding the Date and City of Examination, and with this, the candidates still have a day to correct or change their image and signatures before the release of CTET Final Admit Card 2021 on December 14, 2021. The candidates can visit the official website--ctet.nic.in to correct their image by today, December 13.

"The CTET Unit has rejected images of photos and signatures of some candidates which were not in the proper format; such candidates were informed by sending a message on their registered mobile number to upload the correct images again. But some of the candidates have still not uploaded their correct images so their eAdmit cards are not issued," read the official notice.

If a candidate fails to correct his/her image or signature, then he/she will not be issued CTET Final Admit Card 2021. Also, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

How to correct the image for CTET 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website--stet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Remove Image Discrepancy-CTET December 2021' link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number, password, etc.

Step 4: Edit details and click submit

CTET 2021 Final Admit Card

The Final Admit Card, carrying information regarding examination centre and shift, can be downloaded two days before the CTET 2021, that is, from December 14, 2021.

In case any candidate is unable to download his/her e-Admit card then, he/she may contact CTET Unit CBSE on 01122240112, 22240108, 22240107 and 22247154 between 9.00 AM to 5.30 PM only on working days.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of CTET or Jagran English for latest updates on CTET 2021.

