New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday night released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET Admit Card 2021. The board will conduct CTET from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. Candidates who are all set to appear for the exam can visit the official website--ctet.nic.in, to download the hall ticket.

For the first time this year, CTET 2021 will be held online. The exam will be held in two shifts-- the first shift will start from 9:30 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The result will be released on February 15, 2022.

How to download CTET 2021 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website--ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: CTET Admit card will appear on the screen,

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry a copy of the admit card for verification and identification purposes.

CTET 2021: Exam Pattern

The Teacher Eligibility Test will have two papers, and each paper will have 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ) carrying 150 marks each.

Paper 1 will be based on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

Paper 2 will be based on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies/Social Science.

Those who will be able to clear Paper 1 will be able to teach Classes 1 to 5, and those who clear Paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

After the UPTET paper was leaked, CBSE has taken strict measures to ensure no malpractice. The board has adopted "advance data analytics" to detect any wrongdoing.

The candidates must know that the CTET certificate will be valid for a lifetime. Earlier it was valid only for seven years.

