New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education has announced a fresh schedule for The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The entrance exam will be held on January 31, 2021. Earlier, the education board has scheduled the exam in July 2020 but it was postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam will be conducted in 135 cities. Candidates will have an option to change their exam cities. The option to change exam city will begin on November 7 and candidates can exercise their options till November 16.

The top education body said that it would make every effort to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but added, if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them.

CBSE has also added some new cities in its list of exam centres, namely, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshehr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Uddham Singh Nagar. Candidates are advised to visit ctet.nic.in for regular updates.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha