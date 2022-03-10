New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research or CSIR NET 2021 Exam Results has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard on the official website of CSIR- csirnet.nta.nic.in. It should be noted that the final answer key will be released soon by the Council. The answer key will also be released on CSIR's official website. So, students can click on the same link given above to check the answer key as well. Candidates must also note that those who qualify this exam will be issued their certificates by NTA after the declaration of the final result by CSIR- i.e after raised objections are sought, if any.

Here's how to check CSIR NET 2021 Results: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- First visit the official website of the Council at – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads “Download Scorecard”. This link will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- After clicking on the link, you will be asked to enter your application number, date of birth and captcha.

Step 4- Once this is done, your CSIR NET 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and over 40 thousand candidates appeared for Lectureship and Assistant Professor positions this year, as per the official notice released by NTA. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination was conducted on 29 January and 15, 16 and 17 February 2022. The exams were conducted across 339 centres in 172 cities. They were held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha