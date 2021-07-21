CSEET Result 2021: ICSI will not issue a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. All the candidates are required to visit the official website to download their CSEET 2021 scorecard.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Result 2021 today, July 21, 2021. As per the tweet by ICSI, the CSEET Result will be announced by 3 PM on the official website of ICSI--icsi.edu.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 10th and 12th July, 2021 would be declared on Wednesday, the 21st July, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website," ICSI said.

How to check CSEET Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI--icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the ICSI CSEET Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: CSEET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Please Note: ICSI will not issue a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. All the candidates are required to visit the official website to download their CSEET 2021 scorecard.

CSEET Passing Percentage

The ICSI conducted the CSEET exam on July 10 and July 12, 2021, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The exam was held in a remotely proctored mode comprising of MCQs (multiple choice questions). To pass the exam, the candidates will have to score at least 40 per cent on each paper and 50 per cent as a total aggregate.

This year, ICSI exempted Undergraduate and Postgraduate students from appearing for the CSEET 2021 and allowed them to directly apply for CS Executive Programme. As per notice released by ICSI, students with 50 per cent marks in graduation and postgraduate students from a recognised university in India or abroad can get direct admission. The entrance exam was only mandatory for the class 12th pass outs.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv